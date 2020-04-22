NEWPORT—Newport Utilities will have a planned water outage today, Thursday, April 23, weather permitting. NU crews will begin tying in the new waterline that was constructed using the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) that was awarded to Cocke County this past year.
The grant project consists of 2.6 miles of new waterline. Grant funds will help NU extend waterlines in four different locations throughout the county to deliver water service to currently unserved areas.
NU Construction Crews will tie in the first new line on Buda Street. This tie-in will require that water be turned off. NU anticipates the water outage to begin at 10 a.m. and last approximately four hours.
The outage will affect Briggs Avenue, Harper Circle, and Overlook Way. NU asks that commuters and residents be aware of signage and signaling devices as the safety of the public and the NU crews is the highest priority.
If weather conditions do not allow this work to occur, it will be rescheduled. NU thanks the community for their cooperation and understanding as they work to improve the community’s water works infrastructure.
