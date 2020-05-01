When the last Count Down to Kindergarten article was published, March was poised to be an exciting and busy month for families with children entering kindergarten in August, 2020. Kindergarten registration was scheduled for March, as well as the “You Already Have What It Takes!” family summit. All of this had to be cancelled due to COVID-19. How quickly our daily lives changed!
As a reminder, children who are five years old on or before August 15, 2020 are eligible to enroll in kindergarten for the 2020-2021 school year. After the delay, kindergarten registration has now been rescheduled at most schools. Registration will also look different at some schools as they will hold a drive through registration with teachers collecting information while parents/caregivers remain in their cars.
The dates and times for kindergarten registration are as follows: Bridgeport — May 4 and 6, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Centerview – May 4, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Cosby – May 5, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. and May 6, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Edgemont – May 5, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Northwest – May 5, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Grassy Fork – May 7, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Parrottsville – May 11, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and May 12, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Frequent updates to kindergarten registration can be found at
https://cockecountyschools.org/announcement-about-kindergarten-registration/ or by emailing the school principal.
Newport Grammar School will hold kindergarten registration May 4-8 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Kindergarten registration is extremely important! It provides parents/caregivers with critical information about kindergarten and allows the school system to plan for the number of teachers needed for the upcoming year. All parents/caregivers are highly encouraged to register their children at this time.
Approximately 400 children enter kindergarten in Cocke County each year. Of these, about 68% of the children have been enrolled in an early childhood education program. These include Pre-K, Head Start, and pre-school/day cares. With the ‘safer at home” restrictions, an additional 270 children have joined their 130 peers in preparing for kindergarten from home. All of the early childhood education providers have made great effort to provide resources to parents/caregivers, as well as conduct frequent checks on their students.
As a reminder, “Count Down to Kindergarten” is an awareness campaign designed by the Rural Accelerator Initiative leadership team to help parents know what is expected of children entering kindergarten and to help the children be prepared for the transition to school. With all children now at home, it is an even greater hope of the leadership team that this resource has been helpful and that parents/caregivers are incorporating the monthly kindergarten readiness skills into the child’s daily routines.
The May “Count Down to Kindergarten” skill is personal information. Parents/caregivers who have been following this series of articles will remember that personal information was introduced in September with children knowing their full name, address, phone number, age, and birthday. In October, the focus was on letter recognition with children recognizing and naming uppercase and lowercase letters. Throughout the year, parents/caregivers have been encouraged to let children practice holding a pencil, markers, and crayons. The May skill brings all of these previous skills to application.
When entering kindergarten, children should be able to print their first and last name. They should use the proper form of using an uppercase letter for the first letter of both the first and last name and using lowercase letters for the remaining letters. (Example: Judy Smith NOT JUDY SMITH). Writing their names in all uppercase letters is hard for children to “unlearn;” so, it is much better for them to learn the correct way from the start.
With families spending more time at home, hopefully, everyone is taking advantage of opportunities to be outside while still practicing social distancing. The gross motor skill for May is any outside play such as running, hopping, riding a bicycle, and throwing/catching/kicking a ball.
Many kindergarten teachers express a concern that children enter kindergarten lacking fine motor skills. Remember these are the small muscles in the hand that must be developed and strengthened through repetitive use. These are the muscles necessary for holding a pencil properly. If families/caregivers have access to being outside, children can collect rocks, pick up sticks or twigs, and help plant flower/vegetable seeds. A scavenger hunt is a fun activity for children to collect items that might later be used in an art project.
As always, practicing kindergarten readiness skills should be fun for both the child and adult. Every parent/caregiver has what it takes to help a child be ready for kindergarten. It does not take expensive toys or products; it simply takes interaction between the adult and child, using what is already around the house to develop the child’s cognitive and motor skills. During this unprecedented time, enjoy time with your child and have fun as you both get ready for kindergarten.
