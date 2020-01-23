NEWPORT—Daily lane closures are set to begin today on the Cosby Highway between its intersection with Indian Creek Road and the Cub Motel.
The closures are in connection with Newport Utilities current Cosby waterline replacement project. Stonebrook Drive will be closed daily at its intersection with Cosby Highway during the lane closures.
Portable traffic signals will be used for traffic control during this time.
The daily closures will begin at approximately 8:30 a.m. and end daily at 3:30 p.m.
During these times, motorists should expect possible delays and are advised to allow for extra travel time or use an alternate route.
Work in the area is estimated to last approximately three to four weeks.
