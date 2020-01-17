NEWPORT—The Newport Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing, possibly runaway female juvenile.
The child has been identified as Joy Elizabeth Barrett F/W age 15-years-old.
Joy Barrett is described as 5 foot 3 inches tall weighing approximately 130 pounds.
Barrett has blonde hair and green eyes. Joy Barrett was last seen in the early morning hours of January 14, 2020.
Barrett was last seen in the Clifton Heights Community of Newport.
She may be attempting to travel to Ohio to reunite with family members that she has not seen in several months.
Anyone with information regarding the location of Joy Barrett is asked to contact Detective Josh Holt at the Newport Police Department by calling 423-623-5556 ext. 527.
