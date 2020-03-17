It’s almost spring and the kids are growing fast—black, white and silver gray. Why, Clay Blazer can barely catch one to show how soft their fur. The herd of 50-plus Spanish breed is about more than one 40-year-old Parrottsville man can handle.

But he is lucky to have Mom, Dollie (Hommel) Blazer, nearby to help. Between showers last weekend it was feeding time. Between the goats, their kids, the sheep and lambs, cattle, and chickens—a peacock or two—it seems always to be feeding time on the farm.

For five generations at least it’s been that way for the Blazers, and Clay is happy to continue; yet he splits his chores with teaching U.S. and European history at Cocke County High School. And like his late father, Bill Blazer, he dips into county government too. Both Bill and Dollie were schoolteachers but loved the farm life. Dollie retired from Parrottsville School after 37 years teaching kindergarten.

One of my first farm stories following around County Agent Raymond Sutton was seeing how Bill and Dollie Blazer kept the farm going. Later Bill became Cocke County Executive. Both Bill and Dollie could lean on their parents for knowledge: Bill’s parents being the H. C. Blazers and Dollie’s, the Guy Hommels.

The first thing I saw when arriving that overcast Saturday past, was Dollie bottle feeding little Ashley, a weeks old kid. She pranced around until Clay drove up on the green John Deere Gator followed by his posse of Great Pyrenees and their fluffy pups. Ashley let out a cry so shrill one fat pup ran underneath the car where it barely fit.

The Blazers have three adult giant white Pyrenees and nine puppies. “We have never had a problem with predators.”

In the 1970s during my first visits to the Blazers, off what was then Blazer Road, and a time later Gunfire Road, until changed to Sparks Road, Bill and Dollie had about 50 acres. Clay recounts that the Susong family owned thousands of acres during the Civil War era that slowly got divided. Several African-Americans such as the Stokelys, Carrs, and Oldens became landowners.

Today, the Blazer’s farm is close to 300 acres give or take. “Grand Dad needed $1,500 to buy 300 acres.” One of the current features is the acre-size pond that overflowed onto Good Hope Road during recent flooding.

I recall a huge sinkhole on the Bill Blazer farm, and thus the pond can empty its waters eventually into the French Broad River. Clay’s great grandfather Henry Clay, got the idea to paint corncobs, throw them into the sink hole and then go to the river. Not far down stream from the Dr. Valentine Bridge, there the corncobs bobbed up in the French Broad waters.

One of the major changes over those fifty-plus years has been the disappearance of the family dairy. They recall that Billy Hugh Sparks, Gary Wilds, Fred Miller, Earnest Jenkins were just a few of those who milked and sold the milk to Pet Milk. I knew dairymen Brownie Cody and Duke Sisk.

Today, Clay can only quickly name Larry Ottinger, Deborah (Lee) Boyd, and Jack Gregg, who still dairy farm on a large scale in Cocke County.

Having never traveled to the other end of Sparks Road, Clay explained to me that the nine/tenths mile gravel road goes past the former Billy Hugh and Gray Sparks Jr. farms. A lot of the farmland is now owned by Reba Faye and Herb Sane.

Some things have changed in a great way for local farmers, including the Blazers. They recall the immense amount of work tending and harvesting the 10 acres of burley tobacco. They grew the last crop in 2002. Now, Clay is not the only kid to grow up on the farm. He has “Big sisters,” April Shaver married to Larry of Jacksonville, Florida, and Laura Forbes, married to Randy, who lives at Sparks Rd.

They do no milking of goats or cows and make their money selling animals to others or for meat production. Of the black angus mix, they have 70 head on the pasture near their house and about 35 on what was the grandpa Guy’s (Hommel) farm. “We cut hay and haul to Guy’s farm. (The former J. Lacy Myers and Charles LaFollette farms.)

He still remembers the weariness after the 2019 hay harvest that took 16 days in a row. You recall that farmers got plenty of rain and the hay was high as horses. Dollie does a lot of the mowing and raking, while Clay tends to all of the baling—all on Massey Ferguson tractors.

As if teaching and tending the livestock weren’t enough, Clay is overseeing the renovation of his house. It is a 105-year old frame house built by “Mr. Clay,” Henry Clay), H. C. Blazer and his wife the former Bertha Blanchard lived there until they died. Bill Blazer was born in the back bedroom. Our chat gave me a connection to Bertha, she is a relative of Audrey Jones (Mrs. Don Jones).

Some people think of goats as pests who butt and climb on cars, trucks, and cause general problems. Farmers like the way goats clean the fence lines. “We don’t use pesticides. We are weed free,” said Clay.

“We have always tried to be good stewards of the land. We don’t use hormones and antibiotics only as needed.”

There is a large Hispanic market for goat meat. Others like goat milk, me included. A full-grown year old goat will sell for $125 to $150 depending on weight.

The winter and early spring were kind to the goat herd with about 30 new kids on the farm and only three problem births. “They are a hardy breed.”

The goats’ sale weight is roughly 50 to 75 pounds and reach the weight in less than a year. Goats are not fussy eaters and prefer woody plants.

While there seemed to be quit a number of skittish goats, when I saw the sheep herd this startled me. They are not afraid. We drove up to an old barn and the sheep must have thought it was feeding time. They appeared like an avalanche of dingy white fur. The Katahdin breed is not hair sheep for shearing. They are prized for lamb chops and such.

Much of the sheep the Blazers have slaughtered are handled by Chuck Mantooth or at Snapp’s Ferry. The meat brings upwards of $12 per pound. He also ships sheep to Pennsylvania markets.

I learned that Carol Johnson and Janie Puckett are both big fans of lamb’s meat. You can eat lamb burger, but Clay prefers lamb chops.

Sheep are ready to go to market in early spring, when prices are $3 to $3.50 per pound. In June you can expect prices to drop to $2.25 to $2.50, said Clay. Christmas season is another popular time for lamb meat lovers.

We talked about beef prices, which I have not followed much. The last I heard was the peak price time 2012-2013, when beef brought over $2 per pound. This year the prices are more in the range of $1.25 to $1.50 per pound.

All the livestock get along well. Sheep graze closer to the ground so Clay rotates livestock on several fields. Where the cows grazed, the sheep graze next. Spring green grass was welcomed on St Patrick’s Day. During the summer the Blazers will mow and bale to end up with 450 to 500 bales. They shared the hay with the late Guy Hommel, who was a farmer by heart and raised as such before getting into excavation and road building.

One of the things that has definitely changed is the use of cellphones and iPads for communications or farm business. As for Clay, he pops the earbuds in and listens to music on those endless days of summer mowing. I’m sure he can’t wait to pull that baler again.