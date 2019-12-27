NEWPORT—The Newport Police Department is investigating a confrontation that occurred at a local gas station where a male struck another male with a tobacco cutter on Wednesday, Dec. 25.
Newport Police Officers were dispatched to Shell gas station, located on West Highway 25/70, concerning the altercation on Wednesday night.
Upon arrival, Patrolman Shane Bower found blood at the scene with no suspects on the property.
Officers spoke with witnesses who said two males were physically fighting when one male struck the other male with a tobacco cutter.
While officers were reviewing video surveillance, Ptl. Bower said they received information from Andrea and Brittany Rathbone, who advised the two males fighting were Jason Valentine and Bruce Hurst.
Video surveillance showed Valentine striking Hurst with the cutter.
Officers are still investigating the altercation.
