MORRISTOWN—Walters State Community College recently celebrated the graduation of Class 114 of the Basic Law Enforcement Academy. Fifty-two graduates, including some from Cocke County, are now qualified to serve in law enforcement positions in Tennessee.
Sheriff Jeff Coffey of the Jefferson County delivered the graduation remarks.
Britani Fisher of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office received the Tennessee Sheriffs’ Association Award and Ryan Livingston of the Waynesboro Police Department received the Tennessee Association of Chiefs of Police Award. Cristin Jones of Rogersville received the Outstanding Student Award. Jeffery Muncy of the Maynardville Police Department received the Charles Edward Baskette Memorial Award for Courage and Determination. Christina Askren of the Oak Ridge Police Department received the Dr. Wade B. McCamey Leadership Award. Samual Gibson of the Oak Ridge Police Department was named best athlete and Kasy Thomas, also of the Oak Ridge Police Department, received the firearms award. Jerry Goforth of Greene County received the defensive driving award. Mason Pack of the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office received the defensive and tactical driving award and Michael Fowler of the Johnson City Police Department received the academic award.
Cocke County graduates include Zachary Magouirk of Cosby; Jessica Butler and Charles Damron of Newport, all of whom are now employed by the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office.
