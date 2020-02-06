NEWPORT—A large quantity of marijuana and cash was discovered during a routine traffic stop in Newport Monday night.
Patrolman Shane Bower was on patrol when he got behind a car that had an odor of marijuana coming from vehicle.
Ptl. Bower conducted a traffic stop and came in contact with the driver, identified as Jose M. Cruz, 29, White Pine.
According to the report, officers detected an odor of alcohol coming from inside the vehicle as well.
When officers questioned Cruz about the odor, he admitted there was marijuana inside the vehicle.
A subsequent search revealed one baggie that contained 4.3 ounces of marijuana and another baggie that contained 4 grams of marijuana.
Ptl. Bower reported Cruz was also found in possession of $2,144.
He was arrested and charged with possession for resale.
