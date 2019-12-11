NEWPORT—The City of Newport Board of Mayor and Aldermen spent time Tuesday night discussing the name change of two streets in Newport.
The council did not have a lengthy agenda to tackle for December’s meeting and all council members were present.
The meeting lasted just an hour with the majority of the time spent continuing the discussion of changing the name of River Road and River Street to Water’s Edge.
Kim Gregg was not on the agenda for last month’s meeting, but she spoke during the citizen’s comment portion asking the council to consider changing the name of two streets.
River Street is located behind Food City East and River Road is located behind ConAgra.
Gregg advised the board she mailed out a letter to every property owner about the potential name change and then obtained a number of signatures from the owners on those streets who supported the name change.
Since then, Gregg appeared in front of Newport Planning Commission on November 14, when a public forum was held about the issue.
No one was present at the meeting except for Gregg and her husband.
The Newport Planning Commission voted to approve the request , which was sent to the council.
“It’s a large step for that area. We’ve worked hard, not just this past year, but for many years to see some positive things happen down there (River Road and River Street).” Gregg stated.
“This road name change would be a large impact.”
Alderwoman Louanna Ottinger asked Gregg if the council could get a copy of the property owners in the area who are in favor of the name change.
“It would be more of a comfort level if everyone in that area approved the name change.” Mayor Trey Dyke stated.
“It is a big step. There’s a lot of things that have to happen when a street name changes.”
Gregg advised the council she would provide a copy of the list of names.
According to Gregg, there was one person in the area who has expressed opposition to the name change.
If the council approves the change, 56 properties would be affected.
However, Gregg and her husband own 10 of the properties and the majority of the area contains vacant lots.
According to Gregg, there are only 9 people who live and own property within the area.
The council did not take a vote on the matter.
Other business addressedCity Administrator James Finchum advised council members that he and City of Newport Finance Director Tina Matthews met with auditors and the city has received another clean audit report.
Finchum said the final audit, which includes the City of Newport, Newport Grammar School and Newport Utilities, would be delayed due to the State Comptroller’s investigation of Newport Utilities. Finchum said he was advised that there is no timeline at this time when the investigation will conclude.
Community Development Director Gary Carver advised the council that the Tanner Building project is coming along and taking shape.
The next City Council meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020 at 5:30 p.m. at Newport City Hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.