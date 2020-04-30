NEWPORT—The Cocke County Emergency Communications District (E-911) recently held a called electronic meeting to discuss and approve a memorandum of understanding between the TN Department of Commerce and Insurance, TN Emergency Communications Board and local district.
The memorandum ensures the privacy of COVID-19 patients in the county, while also protecting law enforcement and first responders.
The Tennessee Emergency Communications Board (TECB) will act as a clearinghouse by routing names and addresses of individuals documented as having tested positive, or received treatment for COVID-19 to the local E-911.
The TECB will update the list daily, and after 30 days on the list, an individuals name and address will roll off the list.
Doing this will allow first responders answering a call at a listed address, to take extra precautions, such as enhanced use of personal protective equipment (PPE).
In following in the memorandum, local first responders answering such calls must provide the same level of service as they would for a location not addressed on the list. They may not discriminate against individuals or locations that appear on the list or any prior version of the list.
The list must be kept confidential and secure, and emergency workers may not disclose the information with anyone outside of E-911.
Any employee or dispatcher of the Cocke County E-911 that releases, copies, photographs, uses any information from the list in any manner not consistent with the intended purposes set forth by the memorandum is subject to disciplinary action up to and including termination of their employment. They are also subject to prosecution under any and all applicable state and federal laws.
E-911 Director Nancy Hansel said she would go over the memorandum with each employee, having them sign a copy which states they understand the repercussions if they leak information.
Sheriff Armando Fontes said their need to be substantiated proof that an individual leaked the information before they are punished.
Board chair and Police Chief Maurice Shults said that any leak of information will be reported to the state with a three-day period, and once done, the state will investigate the incident.
The board approved moving forward with the agreement.
“I will get each employee to sign a copy of the memo and submit that to the state,” Hansel said.
“We want put the list of names of COVID-19 patients out until each employee has signed.”
Hansel noted that while the case count isn’t exceptionally high currently, the agreement will be useful if the virus makes a return in the fall or flare-ups occur.
The next E-911 board meeting will occur in June. Hansel hopes to meet in person to discuss the districts audit and new fiscal year budget.
