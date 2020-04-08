NEWPORT—Jefferson Cocke County Utility District (JCCUD) commissioners are wrestling with good situations and then a few unpleasant prospects, such as the ominous closing of the Newport ConAgra plant scheduled for early 2021.
Right now, JCCUD and its almost-8,000 gas utility customers are benefiting by low natural gas prices. As General Manager Tommy Bible said, “You have to go back to the mid-1990s to find natural gas this low.”
The April contract price dropped to $1.63 per thousand cubic feet (mcf). The current New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) price was $1.53 mcf on April 3. But the true cost locally is even lower because the board of commissioners entered into a pre-pay program last year.
“We are effectively buying gas at $1.24 mcf. This is really a big deal for our customers and represents 20 percent of our supply,” he said. To put the price in perspective, more than a decade ago NG prices spiked to over $10 mcf.
Low petroleum product prices are also seen across the US: crude oil has traded at $25 per barrel on world markets; retail gasoline prices dipped to near $1.65 at Newport service stations.
Compounding the problem caused by COVID-19, with shut downs causing massive layoffs and closed businesses; warmer weather has also hurt utility sales.
March degree-days came in 64 percent warmer than normal in Cocke and Jefferson counties.
While most industries served by JCCUD are operating at a brisk pace and food producers are “running strong,” commercial and residential sales have declined slightly.
Another major item in addition to the lengthy planning for the pending ConAgra closing and its impact on the gas utility, is continued NG line expansion. To keep commerce growing and support service to residents, commissioners approved capital spending of $2,548,000 for three major expansions.
Bible said the chief project in the Fiscal Year 2021 budget is $923,000 for the continued work on a second main gas transmission line. This project between Holly Oaks and Swann’s Marina is over one mile of six-inch steel gas line.
Project two is the plastic gas line extension between Brethern Rd. at I-40 interchange 424 along Highway 113 to White Pine. “This will tie Dandridge and White Pine. It is critical to us.” The cost is budgeted at $859,000.
The third major capital project is a gas line connector from Dumplin Valley at Highway 92 to Jefferson City. “We estimate the cost at $766,000.”
Bids will take place this spring and construction to start by June, said Bible.
Another project of significance to Newport residents is a $58,000 pipeline expansion called the Secluded River Bend extension. This work will be handled entirely by the JCCUD crews this year, rather than by contractors.
The budget has been kept tight reflected by a request for just one vehicle replacement, and enhancing some existing computer and software for office use. Total capital outlay in the budget is $3.6 million.
The new budget forecasts JCCUD to generate $2.2 million in cash from all operations, but a negative cash flow. As required by state utility law, JCCUD indicates it will have a profit of $1,068,000.
In other utility business at the March meeting, commissioners approved the write-off of obsolete equipment in the amount of $8,582.
The board voted to increase several rate categories by about 1.8 percent after June 1, 2020. However, the board also is taking steps to off set the increases so that the net effect will be neutral or lower for future gas costs to customers.
JCCUD has already taken measures such as closing the lobby to keep both customers and employees safe during the Coronavirus pandemic.
“We created A and B teams to separate employees. Team members work on different days,” he said.
“Our goal is to protect our personnel and the general public,” Bible also noted that during the March board meeting, attended by eight people, everyone kept their distance.
Also, “we are not going into homes with some exceptions. We are not doing meter change-outs. These require going into homes to relight pilots,” he said.
