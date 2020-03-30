NEWPORT—The Newport Utilities board held their regular monthly meeting by teleconference Thursday morning to avoid close contact due to COVID-19 guidelines.
During the meeting the board voted unanimously to move forward with the Fixed Wireless Access Broadband Project.
Chris Calhoun, NU Broadband Manager, said that formal quotes were received from two companies for the necessary equipment for the project.
He made the recommendation to go with Nokia, who already provides certain equipment for the company’s broadband needs.
“Pricing was 50 percent of our criteria,” Calhoun said.
“We hope to buy a lot of the equipment and Nokia gave the best price per unit. Nokia scored a 96.5 based on our criteria.”
NU will purchase 1,200 units from Nokia for the price of $222,000. Calhoun said that test units will be available immediately, and the first bulk order can be expedited.
He went on to say that people will be in the field next week setting up the small cell sites.
Calhoun estimated that two cell sites per week could be completed over the next six week period.
“Once we have the other equipment we can get some people up quickly in smaller areas.”
There will be no in home installations at this point due to the Coronavirus. Crews will only work outside the home.
They are still taking customers for the broadband service, but the names will be placed on a list until conditions improve and installation teams can move forward.
Michael Williford, NU interim General Manager, said the wireless service will create more community access, which is needed given the current circumstances with many self quarantining.
“Children in the county are unable to access class material easily and we need to fix that,” Williford said.
“Once we start installing and moving forward with wireless we will be better equipped for situations like this.”
NU currently has 3,267 subscribers on NUconnect, or 30 percent market penetration according to Calhoun.
The Del Rio community is over 50 percent, and the city limits of Newport continues to grow and currently sits at over 20 percent.
In addition to approving the wireless project, the board also approved the renewal of the firewall licensing to protect the fiber network.
Those fees total $39,000 annual. They also approved the Nokia subscriber licensing for equipment already being used.
The price is $6 per unit for a total of $18,000 for the 2020 year. Calhoun said that number will increase as more individuals sign up for the broadband and fixed wireless services.
Williford said that NU continues to follow state COVID-19 guidelines, and that the lobby of the building will be closed until April 5.
He said that some employees are working from home and that crews are alternating shifts to avoid exposure.
They are only responding to emergency situations at this time.
Williford said that protocols will be reevaluated as more information becomes available about the spread of the Coronavirus.
