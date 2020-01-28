COCKE COUNTY—Linda Lewanski, the Cocke County Partnership’s Tourism Director, is asking businesses, residents and non-profits to register their upcoming events on the Partnership’s webpage.
Lewanski is looking to help promote the events to the public.
“We love to promote events. We just need the date and details to get you advertised,” Lewanski said.
One way the events are advertised is via an online newsletter managed and created by Chamber Administrative Assistant Jennifer Ellison. The newsletter spotlights members events and special features.
Many have already turned in their event information and the many popular festivals, car shows and events will return once again this year.
One event added to the list will be sponsored by a new non-profit known as Piney Mountain Foster Care. Their first event is titled Dogwood Days-Canines and Classics, a fundraising event where the proceeds will go to benefit the foster dogs housed at the Piney Mountain facility in Edwina.
The event will take place at Liberty Church in Cosby and plans are to have music, pulled pork sandwiches, a quilt show and car show.
As always the Partnership will host a five week series of concerts known as Rhythm on the River. The musical series begins June 4 and will continue every other Thursday through July. Also sponsored by the Partnership on Thursdays, will be the ever popular Firefly Flicks in the park.
To enter your event, log on to www.cockecountypartnership.com, click on the Chamber of Commerce, hit the drop down under Events at the top of the page and find the Submit New Event link.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.