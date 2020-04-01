HealthStar Physicians, P.C. has implemented a new service allowing patients to be seen by providers without traveling to a clinic.
The remote healthcare service is called TeleHealth, and it is a way for patients to have a scheduled appointment with their provider electronically. “Telehealth is an excellent solution for patients who need to see their healthcare providers, but who want to practice social distancing,” says Dr. Eric Delay.
TeleHealth is also the perfect solution for patients who find it difficult to travel, because they have small children at home, are experiencing a physical disability, or any other reason. This service is available to any HealthStar patient that has access to a computer, tablet or smartphone with a camera and microphone.
To set up a TeleHealth appointment, patients can call their provider’s office and request to schedule an appointment via TeleHealth. Once the appointment is set up, they will receive an email with a secure link directing them to their appointment information.
“We’ll be here to help every step of the way,” says Dr. Delay, “And we want our patients to know that while TeleHealth is an excellent option for many of them, we also want to encourage our patients to keep their in-person appointments if possible.”
HealthStar is working to provide as many options as possible for their community of patients, so they can have access to convenient, quality healthcare.
TeleHealth patients with technical questions can either click on the link in the TeleHealth welcome email, or call HealthStar directly at 423-318-6630.
A HealthStar staff member will be available to help Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
HealthStar Physicians, P.C., is a multi-specialty physicians group consisting of 500+ staff, 100+ providers and now more than 14 locations in East Tennessee.
HealthStar Physicians cares for patients from birth to geriatrics, with 20 specialty services in addition to primary healthcare.
