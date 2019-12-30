NEWPORT—The first thoughts of Christmas typically bring to mind family, food and festivities. Christmas is a time for gathering and sharing with those you love most.
But this isn’t the case for many going through the motions during the holiday season.
Milano’s owner ‘Budi’ as he is known in the community, offered a reprieve for those spending the holidays alone or grieving the loss of loved one on Christmas day.
This was the fourth Christmas Milano’s staff, family and volunteers opened their doors to provide a free meal for anyone in the community.
A spread of turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, ham, green beans, stuffing and pie were served from 11 a.m. Christmas morning until around 2 p.m. that afternoon.
“We want to reach out to those that spend the holiday alone, they might not have family or they lost someone during this time. It’s our way to help those who have depression around Christmas to feel loved and a part of something,” Budi said.
Volunteers are not only on hand to cook and serve, but also to sit and talk with customers to offer companionship. Long time friend and volunteer Darby Jepson feels she and her family get more out of this day then they give in to it.
“We had so many show up that we had to ask people to share tables with others and they gladly did. It’s about fellowship and it serves the purpose that Budi hopes for in this day, that no one be alone and everyone leave feeling good,” Jepson said.
Jepson along with her daughter, granddaughter and grandson-in-law made it a family event for their Christmas day and all were glad to share the experience with the community.
Although the meal was not to be served until 11 a.m., Budi said people began lining up at the door around 8 a.m. Christmas morning. In just three short hours, over 500 people in the community were served.
The restaurant gets donations from a local church that assists after they have their community dinner. There are also donations that come in from individuals.
Milano’s plans on hosting the event again next Christmas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.