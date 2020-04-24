NEWPORT—The Cocke County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to Newport Medical Center at approximately 2 p.m. Wednesday, after Central Dispatch received a call that a male by the name of Joseph Ray Jacobs had been stabbed.
The caller advised they were transporting Jacobs to Newport Medical Center by private vehicle.
Deputies met the complaint with Jacobs at the Newport Medical Center. The investigation determined that the incident took place at 441 Johnson Street in Newport.
At approximately 1 p.m. Joseph Ray Jacobs went to the residence, shortly after arriving there was an altercation between Wesley Lee Williams and Jacobs in which Jacobs received stab wounds. Jacobs, age 41, was pronounced dead around 2:45 p.m.
When deputies arrived on scene at 441 Johnson Street they found that Williams was in possession of suspected Methamphetamine.
Williams, age 48, has been arrested and charged with 2nd degree murder for the death of Jacobs.
The report by Deputy Sgt. Max Laughter indicates that the victim had been stabbed in the back as well as his left side. Investigators seized a folding utility knife and a folding straight razor from Williams' home.
Williams bond is set at $100,000.
