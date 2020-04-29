HARTFORD—A continuing challenge for our ambulance and fire department first responders, is not being able to quickly find our local citizens who have called for HELP in an emergency medical situation.
The first problem is that many homes in our community do not have street numbers on their homes or even mailboxes. And if the street number is on the mailboxes, many times the mailboxes are at the end of a road with more than one mailbox, and the home is not identified by a street number when the first responders are wasting valuable time trying to figure out which house called for HELP.
Our third challenge is our mountainous terrain and limited cell tower service which can limit phone GPS service for the first responder, especially if they respond from an area with no phone service.
So, what can we do to help our first responders get to us or our family members as quickly as possible in the event of a major medical emergency, such as not breathing or major bleeding?
We can install street numbers on our mailboxes and homes. There are various ways to do this, but you want to use one which is easily seen in an emergency.
Check with your local hardware store to see what signage they might have that will meet this potential lifesaving need. Don’t wait too long, you never know when the next medical 911 call will come from you.
