COCKE COUNTY—Leadership Cocke County announced that the organization is currently accepting applications for the Class of 2020.
Deadline for submitting applications is January 31, 2020.
Leadership Cocke County is an organization which emphasizes education and service among members of the community.
“If you would like the opportunity to improve your leadership skills, talk with decision makers in the community, examine community issues in terms of their impact, be involved in visioning for the future and make lifelong friendships, Leadership Cocke County is an excellent opportunity for you,” said Claude Gatlin, Vice-Chairman of the Leadership Cocke County Board of Directors and Class Facilitator.
“Leadership is a great way to get involved and learn about your community, for those who are new to the area, or even those who have lived here all of their lives,” Gatlin said.
“Leadership opened my eyes on numerous things about our community and I developed lifelong friendships from my experience during the class.”
Leadership Cocke County educates community members and leaders about the community and its heritage, a chance to meet decision makers and community leaders and to become involved in the community.
Class members also leave their legacy as each class is required to complete a class project by the end of the year.
The class kicks off in March with a day and half class retreat where the class members get acquainted with one another and perhaps learn a little about themselves also.
In April there is a two day trip to Nashville to learn about the inter-workings of state government.
Beginning in May there is one class day per month, and the variety of topics include: local government, media, judicial, law enforcement, tourism, health care, social services, education, heritage, agriculture, business and industry.
The entire nine month long program is covered entirely by the $450 class tuition. Most employers understand the value of the program and will pay the tuition for their employees.
If you have an interest in the program you should check with your employer to see if they will sponsor you to participate. Leadership Cocke County recently received a grant from the Tennessee Association of Community Leadership that will allow for limited opportunities for individuals that do not have employer sponsorship to apply for a 50% ($225) scholarship.
For more information regarding the class or to receive an application packet you may contact the organization through its Facebook page (Leadership Cocke County) or via email at leadershipcockecounty@gmail.com.
