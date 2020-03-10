NASHVILLE—A bill proposed by state Rep. Rick Staples (15th District) to designate Emancipation Day (August 8) as a legal state holiday passed the Tennessee House of Representative unanimously on Monday, March 2.
Emancipation Day recognizes the day then-Tennessee Gov. Andrew Johnson freed his personal slaves on Aug. 8, 1863, in Greeneville, Tennessee. Sam Johnson, a former slave of Gov. Johnson, organized the first recorded celebration of August 8 in 1871.
Sam Johnson was originally from Parrottsville.
“August 8 has a special significance in this state that should be observed by all Tennesseans,” said Staples. “Making Emancipation Day a legal holiday is an important step in restoration, rebuilding, and healing from the legacy of slavery and the brutal history of racism.”
Emancipation Day is already observed by several neighboring states, including Kentucky, Virginia, North Carolina, Arkansas, and Missouri.
“I am proud to have been part of the legislation that incorporates Black History into American history. Confronting our past by weaving all of our stories and contributions together into a strong fabric overcomes barriers and makes important connections between the past and the present,” Staples said.
