NEWPORT—Luke Grooms, a Newport native, a versatile singing actor in the musical theatre and opera world, will hold a concert on Friday, Nov. 22 at the CCHS Auditorium.
The concert will begin at 7 p.m. and tickets are $15.
Tickets are $15 and will be sold in advance at Diana’s Beauty Shop and at the door before the performance as well. All seats are general admission.
The concert is sponsored by the Newport Theatre Guild.
Grooms will perform several Broadways hits. He will be joined by special guest vocalist Jennifer Eisenhower, and accompanied on piano by Brandon Coffer.
Grooms began his career in the opera world, performing with many companies around the country.
His greatest opera achievements include joining the Metropolitan Opera Roster for their production of Prokofiev’s The Gambler, making his Carnegie Hall debut as Fante in the Opera Orchestra in New York’s concert of Verdi’s I Due Foscari, and also covering the roles of Barbagio (I Due Foscari), Elvino (La Sonnambula), and Bomelii in Rimsky-Korsakov’s The Tsar’s Bride, all with Opera Orchestra of New York.
Some of his other role highlights include Tonio, Rodolfo, Belmonte, Riccardo Percy, Tebaldo, Des Griex ,Lindoro, Ramiro, Almaviva, Ernesto, Nemorino and many others.
In more recent years Luke began to explore musical theatre, a passion he has held since his youth.
He performed in the New York premiere of Jerry Springer: The Opera, at Carnegie Hall, singing the dual roles of Dwight and God. Grooms reprised these roles in the New England premiere of the work with Boston’s Speakeasy Stage Company in May of 2009, for which he was nominated for an Elliot Norton.
He recently performed in a reading of a new musical, Going Hollywood, directed by Jerry Mitchell and staring Christine Ebersole and Richard Kind.
In March 2010, Grooms joined the national tour of The Phantom of the Opera, in the role of Piangi, becoming the last Piangi to play the tour till its close.
The tour took Grooms around the country and ended in Los Angeles in October 2010. Grooms has appeared as, Beadle Bamford in the Fulton Theatre’s production of Sweeney Todd, a role he recently reprised for Hawaii Opera Theatre, made his role debut as Jean Valjean in Skylight Music Theatre’s production of Les Miserables (one of his personal dream roles), and performed the role again with Red Mountain Theatre Company, to much acclaim, and has been featured for the past two summers as a soloist in the summer musicals at Bristol Riverside Theatre.
In recent years Grooms appeared as Chef Louis in Arkansas Rep’s sold out production of Disney’s The Little Mermaid, and has just finished up an amazing run as The Bishop of Basingstoke on the First World Tour of Jekyll and Hyde.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.