NEWPORT— The Newport Police Department is investigating a child pornography incident where an explicit photo of a child was uploaded to the internet.
On Tuesday, Captain Detective Jason Ramsey was contacted by a City of Morristown detective about an explicit photo of a small female child.
The detective advised that the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children intercepted a photo on a social media account of a female child who was nude from the waist down and lying on a blue sheet.
According to the report, investigators learned the photo was uploaded from a residence within the Newport City limits.
The incident is under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.