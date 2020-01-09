NEWPORT—A Parrottsville woman is facing an array of charges after police reports say she left a bag full of drugs at a register at Walmart Wednesday morning.
Newport Police officials identified the woman as Johanna L. Marshburn, 33, Clear Creek Road.
On Wednesday officers were dispatched to Walmart to investigate a suspicious bag that was left at a self-checkout register.
Sgt. Derek Wright searched the bag and found it contained .6 grams of methamphetamine, a baggie of .6 ounces of marijuana, a pill bottle with 16.5 pills of Gabapentin, another pill bottle that contained various narcotics including Oxycodone, Diazapam, Clonazepam and other pills.
Several needles, pipes and grinders were also discovered.
According to the report, Marshburn returned to the store shortly after where she admitted the bag belonged to her but denied ownership of the drugs.
Sgt. Wright said he watched video surveillance and saw Marshburn enter the store at 2 a.m. and then leave the bag at the register around 3 a.m.
Marshburn was arrested and charged with possession of schedule II (two counts), possession of schedule IV (two counts), possession of schedule VI, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of schedule V and possession of legend drug.
