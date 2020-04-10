NEWPORT—A Newport Plain Talk reader called this week with the following suggestion.
“Let’s encourage all our churches to ring their bells at 10 o’clock on Easter morning, both in celebration of our Risen Savior and as a show of unity in these days of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Sharon Styles, a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church.
Styles said a cousin in Greene County had told her of a similar plan there.
“Ringing the bells at 10 will then give us time to be at home for morning worship by way of television,” she continued, noting that many churches are broadcasting their services either on television or the Internet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.