Tarr Family Eyecare celebrates Grand Opening
Buy Now

Ribbon cutting ceremonies were celebrated at Tarr Family Eyecare, 1002 W. Hwy. 25/70, on Tuesday, Dec. 3. Dr. Blane L. Tarr and his staff welcomed guests for the occasion, provided refreshments and awarded prizes, including a grand prize of a new pair of personalized glasses, frames, and prescription lenses. Dr. Tarr, a Jefferson County native, has 14 years experience as an optometric physician and has served East Tennessee residents since moving home in 2010 following his service as a Captain in the U.S. Army. From left, front row, are Cedella Saylor, Chanlee Saylor, Brant Tarr, Tara Tarr, Tirza Tarr, Dr. Tarr and his wife Kelly Tarr, Loraleigh Tarr, Lexi Tarr, Mary Mans, Nancy Johnson, Ronnie Ball, and Lynn Ramsey. In back, from left, are Jennifer Ellison, Morgan Price, Cody Saylor, Bruce Smith, Nikki Cabrera, Denise Naville, Missy Ludman (in back), Angela Stephenson, Kyland Stephenson, and Susan Ball.

 VICKIE MASON

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.