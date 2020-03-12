COSBY—A group of UTK students spent Saturday, March 7, in Cocke County visiting local businesses and tourist destinations as part of their studies.
Dr. Stephanie Benjamin, assistant professor in the Department of Retail, Hospitality, & Tourism Management College of Education, Health & Human Sciences and Dr. Nicholas N. Nagle, associate professor in the school’s Department of Geography College of Arts & Sciences accompanied the group, whose purpose is the creation of a Storymap.
Linda Lewanski, Cocke County Director of Tourism, welcomed the group first to Carver’s Orchard and Restaurant where they began their day by learning about the orchard’s history.
The students were amazed and impressed to learn the family-operated business is now in its eighth generation of ownership by the same family. Starting with Joseph Campbell in the pre-Civil War era of Upper Cosby, the orchard has descended through Campbell’s daughter and son-in-law, Israel and Jemima (Campbell) Carver to present-day owners Danny Ray and Irene Carver, their daughters Stacy and Danielle, and Danielle’s children.
After a brief history of the business, the group then heard Cody Brown discuss the present-day operations. Brown led the group on a tour of the barn, explaining about the more-than-100 varieties of apples grown in the orchard, the cider-making process, the popularity of the fried apples pies, and other aspects of the operation.
The group also lunched at the adjacent restaurant and enjoyed chatting with Stacy and Irene Carver and hearing their input.
Part of the class’s work included live interviews with local persons, including Irene and Stacy Carver and Reese Thornton.
From Carver’s the students traveled to Smoky Mountain Premier Resorts where they were treated to a UTV ride around the park.
Doug Sharp, organizer of the Tour de Moonshine Charity Bike Ride, spoke to the group and invited them to this year’s event, set for Sept. 19.
They also met Park Ranger Katie Corrigan, who talked about such cooperative events as Celebrating Cosby. Corringan also answered the group’s questions about Great Smoky Mountains National Park.
Lewanski presented the class with Moon Pies, a part of Cocke County’s heritage.
The students will return to Cocke County April 4 for a visit to the Hartford community.
When finished, they plan to present their finished Storymap to members of the Cocke County Partnership and others.
