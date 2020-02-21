Rafting companies become licensed for 2020

NEWPORT—It might have been snowing and cold on Thursday, February 20, but such weather didn’t deter owners of local rafting companies from reporting to Cocke County Clerk Jan Brockwell’s office to acquire their licenses to operate for the 2020 season.
On hand to greet the business owners were Brockwell, Cocke County Rafting Clerk Shalee McClure, and Cocke County Emergency Management Director Joe Esway.
It should be a good season for the companies, who offer rafting trips down Pigeon River from their Hartford headquarters. Heavy rains in January and February have raised water levels significantly.
The first release of water for this year is set for April 28-30.
“We’re always excited to welcome our rafting company owners,” said Brockwell. “Each one pays $500 for a license to operate. They are all wonderful to work with and mean so much to Cocke County.”
Brockwell also called attention to the cooperation her office receives from Duke Energy officials, Cocke County Tourism Director Linda Lewanski, and Cocke County Mayor Crystal Ottinger.
Cocke County’s rafting industry dates to 1995 when 21,154 people enjoyed the river. That year the Cocke County Clerk’s office received $3,000 in rafting permit fees, plus an additional $34,674 from the rafters.
Since then, the number of visitors to Cocke County has exploded. “Such success would not be possible without everyone working together,” Brockwell said.
Later in the spring, Brockwell, McClure, and Esway will lead an annual inspection of each rafting company’s facilities and equipment. At that time they will check everything from the buses used to transport the rafters to the available restroom facilities before giving their okay for another successful year to begin.
