NEWPORT GRAMMAR SCHOOL

MONDAY: February 10

Breakfast: Sausage biscuit w/gravy; Grab-n-Go: Pastry/cheese stick

Lunch: Mozzarella cheese sticks; French bread pizza; green beans; fresh corn; fruit

TUESDAY--February 11

Breakfast: French toast; Grab-n-Go: Pastry/cheese stick

Lunch--Spaghetti w/meat sauce; garlic bread; dark green salad; California blend vegetables; fruit

WEDNESDAY--February 12

Breakfast: Chicken or steak biscuit w/gravy; Grab-n-Go: Pastry/cheese stick

Lunch--Chicken sandwich; sweet potatoes; baked beans; lettuce/tomato; fruit

THURSDAY--February 13

Breakfast--Bacon/eggs/toast; Grab-n-Go: Pastry/cheese stick

Lunch--Popcorn chicken; mashed potatoes; green peas; baked apples; whole wheat roll; fruit

FRIDAY--February 14

Breakfast--Sausage biscuit w/gravy; Grab-n-Go: Pastry/cheese stick

Lunch--Hamburger or cheeseburger; corn; fries; lettuce/tomato/pickle/onion; fruit

COCKE COUNTY SCHOOLS

MONDAY--February 10

Breakfast: Combo 1: Chicken biscuit w/gravy or omelet/biscuit w/gravy; fruit/juice/milk; Combo 2: Cereal/muffin; fruit/juice/milk

Lunch--Chicken sandwich or peanut butter/jelly sandwich; lettuce/tomato/pickle; French fries; green beans; fruit/milk

TUESDAY--February 11

Breakfast--Combo 1: French toast w/syrup; bacon; fruit/juice/milk; Combo 2: Cereal/muffin; fruit/juice/milk

Lunch--Steak/gravy or chicken/gravy; mashed potatoes; steamed broccoli; sweet potatoes; wheat roll; fruit/milk

WEDNESDAY--February 12

Breakfast--Combo 1: Sausage biscuit w/gravy; fruit/juice/milk; Combo 2: Cereal/muffin; fruit/juice/milk

Lunch--Hotdogs w/chili; corn; baked potato; fruit/milk

THURSDAY--February 13

Breakfast--Combo 1: Scrambled eggs/bacon/toast; or toast/oatmeal; fruit/juice/milk; Combo 2: Cereal/muffin; fruit/juice/milk

Lunch--Sweet/sour chicken or orange chicken; stir fry rice; stir fry vegetables; glazed carrots; fruit/milk

FRIDAY--February 14

NO SCHOOL!!! MID-WINTER BREAK!!!

