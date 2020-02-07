NEWPORT GRAMMAR SCHOOL
MONDAY: February 10
Breakfast: Sausage biscuit w/gravy; Grab-n-Go: Pastry/cheese stick
Lunch: Mozzarella cheese sticks; French bread pizza; green beans; fresh corn; fruit
TUESDAY--February 11
Breakfast: French toast; Grab-n-Go: Pastry/cheese stick
Lunch--Spaghetti w/meat sauce; garlic bread; dark green salad; California blend vegetables; fruit
WEDNESDAY--February 12
Breakfast: Chicken or steak biscuit w/gravy; Grab-n-Go: Pastry/cheese stick
Lunch--Chicken sandwich; sweet potatoes; baked beans; lettuce/tomato; fruit
THURSDAY--February 13
Breakfast--Bacon/eggs/toast; Grab-n-Go: Pastry/cheese stick
Lunch--Popcorn chicken; mashed potatoes; green peas; baked apples; whole wheat roll; fruit
FRIDAY--February 14
Breakfast--Sausage biscuit w/gravy; Grab-n-Go: Pastry/cheese stick
Lunch--Hamburger or cheeseburger; corn; fries; lettuce/tomato/pickle/onion; fruit
COCKE COUNTY SCHOOLS
MONDAY--February 10
Breakfast: Combo 1: Chicken biscuit w/gravy or omelet/biscuit w/gravy; fruit/juice/milk; Combo 2: Cereal/muffin; fruit/juice/milk
Lunch--Chicken sandwich or peanut butter/jelly sandwich; lettuce/tomato/pickle; French fries; green beans; fruit/milk
TUESDAY--February 11
Breakfast--Combo 1: French toast w/syrup; bacon; fruit/juice/milk; Combo 2: Cereal/muffin; fruit/juice/milk
Lunch--Steak/gravy or chicken/gravy; mashed potatoes; steamed broccoli; sweet potatoes; wheat roll; fruit/milk
WEDNESDAY--February 12
Breakfast--Combo 1: Sausage biscuit w/gravy; fruit/juice/milk; Combo 2: Cereal/muffin; fruit/juice/milk
Lunch--Hotdogs w/chili; corn; baked potato; fruit/milk
THURSDAY--February 13
Breakfast--Combo 1: Scrambled eggs/bacon/toast; or toast/oatmeal; fruit/juice/milk; Combo 2: Cereal/muffin; fruit/juice/milk
Lunch--Sweet/sour chicken or orange chicken; stir fry rice; stir fry vegetables; glazed carrots; fruit/milk
FRIDAY--February 14
NO SCHOOL!!! MID-WINTER BREAK!!!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.