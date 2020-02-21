CCHS HOSA students do well at Carson-Newman
Six members of the Ben W. Hooper Career and Education Center/CCHS HOSA organization attended the Upper East Tennessee HOSA Regional Leadership Conference on Wednesday, Feb. 8, at Carson-Newman University and did well in competitions. The team of Emma Adcox, Sarah Seay, Kameron Wheeler, and Dallas Jenkins placed 5th in the HOSA Bowl, and Riya Patel placed 4th in Prepared Speaking. On Feb. 10, Kaitlyn Self received word she qualified at the Regional event to run for state office at the TN HOSA State Leadership Conference. All of these students will attend the state event at Opryland in Nashville on April 7-9, 2020. From left are Kaitlyn Self, Riya Patel, Emma Adcox, Sarah Seay, Dallas Jenkins, and Kameron Wheeler.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

