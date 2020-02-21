Cocke County High announces Valedictorian and Salutatorian for 2020
Cocke County High School Principal Gail Burchette, right, has announced the Valedictorian and Salutatorian for the Class of 2020. Derek Driskill, left, is the class valedictorian, and Caroline Brawley, center, is salutatorian.

 DUAY O'NEIL

