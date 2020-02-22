MORRISTOWN—Over $1 million in Tennessee Reconnect grants were awarded to Walters State students last year. Find out if this grant could pay your college tuition at the Adult Learner Open House on March 3.
The Open House will be from 4:00-7:00 p.m. in the R. Jack Fishman Library on the Morristown Campus. Students can come any time during that period.
“This is a great time to be a college student in Tennessee, especially for adult learners,” said Erin Dean, coordinator of adult learners and advisor at Walters State’s Student Success Advising Center.
“For many, Tennesee Reconnect has made it possible to return to college or attend college for the first time. Adult learners do very well academically at Walters State. We know that it’s sometimes challenging to balance work, family and school obligations. We listen and guide students through academic planning to ease that challenge,”
Tennessee Reconnect is a last-dollar grant that allows adults who qualify to attend a community college tuition-free. To be eligible, students must be a resident of Tennessee for at least one year, be enrolled in at least six credit hours leading to a certificate or degree program and complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA). Students are ineligible if they already have an associate’s or bachelor’s degree.
Representatives will be available from admissions, financial aid, counseling and testing, and other departments during this open house.
The event is free. RSVPs are requested and can be made at www.ws.edu/rsvp/reconnect.
For more information, contact Dean at 423-585-2654 or Erin.Dean@ws.edu or contact the Student Success Advising Center at 423-318-2337.
