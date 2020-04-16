Tennova Medical Group has made it possible for patients to see their primary care provider or specialist using a smartphone, tablet or computer. Telehealth or virtual visits allow you to talk with a physician, nurse practitioner or physician assistant just as you would in the doctor’s office, but without leaving the comfort of home. Appointments are available for new and existing patients.
“Continuity of care is important to us, as is the safety of patients and staff during this time when social distancing and staying at home are critical,” said Tony Benton, chief executive officer of Tennova Healthcare – East Tennessee Market. “Telehealth provides access to care and can be a solution for the many reasons someone may want to see a doctor.”
Although some appointments require a physical examination in order for the provider to meet the standard of care and make fully informed decisions, many visits can be managed well through virtual interaction. These may include certain visits for:
· Minor illnesses, such as colds and allergies
· Minor injuries, such as sprains
· Follow-up care
· Medication management
· Chronic disease management
· Medicare annual wellness visits
· Other specialty care
Many insurance plans cover telehealth visits. Video visits are typically required, although some payers will cover visits by phone only. Check your plan coverage or ask when you make an appointment.
Call 1-866-APPT-TMG (277-8864) to request a telehealth appointment, or visit TennovaMedicalGroup.com for more information. The practice will provide instructions about your telehealth visit when you schedule the appointment.
