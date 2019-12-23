Jimmy Henry, age 72 of Newport, passed Friday, December 20, 2019.
He is survived by his son Ryan Henry of Cookeville; daughter Meghan Henry of Knoxville; three grandchildren; special friends Wayne Holt of Newport, Brice Umpstead of Knoxville, Jean and Wallace Thurman of Knoxville, Martha Gorton of Knoxville, and Tator Morgan of West Virginia; brother Ronald Henry of Newport; and half-brothers Gerald and Jeff Henry; and several cousins. Graveside service was held at 2 p.m., Monday December 23, 2019 in the New Home Cemetery where Rev. Bobby Samples and Rev. Ned Ramsey officiated. Family and friends may sign the guest register online at www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.
