Mary “Bea” Bryant, age 77 of Newport, passed away Monday, December 16, 2019.

She was preceded in death by her husband Leon Bryant; parents John and Lena Mae Burgess; and son Tony Bryant.

She is survived by her daughters Pamela (James) Jinks of Newport and Angela (Marcus) Dyke of White Pine; brother Billy Burgess of Newport; sisters Wanda (Raymond) Hill of Hickory, NC and Joan Williams of Newport; grandchildren Amber Bryant (Mark) Strange, Matthew Collett, Joshua Dyke (Amanda Smith), and Austin Jinks (Chloe Best); great-grandchildren Kylie Devotie, Carson Devotie, Brookelin Devotie, Leland Jinks, Alex Strange, Elizabeth Strange, and Keelie Strange; great-great grandchildren Kayde Strange and Connor Pierce; special niece Kendra (David) Shropshire; special friend Ron Colter; and other family members and friends.

Graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, December 18, 2019 in Union Cemetery with Brother Scott Gorrell officiating.

Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.