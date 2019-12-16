Newport, TN (37821)

Today

Periods of rain, heavy at times early. Low around 55F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall may reach one inch..

Tonight

Periods of rain, heavy at times early. Low around 55F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall may reach one inch.