Robinette Webb, born June 13, 1947, age 72, of Hartford, left this walk of life on Saturday, February 22, 2020, to join his Heavenly Father.
He was preceded in death by his wife Dorothy Jenkins Webb, parents R.D. and Eula (Banks) Webb, also his mother-in-law and father-in-law Jerl and Lillie Jenkins.
He is survived by his sisters Reva (Decurtis) Rogers, Betty (Danny) Tolley, Sammi (Clarence) Ball, and Janet (Wayne) Owens; brothers Ralph (Lynn) Webb, and Gale (Rose) Webb; also his brothers- and sister-in-law: Linda Extine, Jimmy, Larry, Ronnie, and Randy Jenkins; also several nieces, nephews, special cousins Conda, Mary Lou, and Lois; his loving and faithful companion Susie, and a host of friends.
Funeral services were held at 7:00 p.m. Monday, February 24, 2020, in Manes Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Glenn Ball and Rev. Gary Henderson officiating.
Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, February 25, 2020, in the Phillips Cemetery.
The family received friends from 5:00–7:00 p.m. Monday at Manes Funeral Home prior to the funeral services.
Family and friends may sign the guest register online at www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home
