Jerry F. Bible, age 77, of Newport, passed away Saturday, January 18, 2020, at UT Medical Center.
He was a member of Concord Baptist Church in Mohawk, TN.
He was an avid hunter, fisherman, and outdoorsman. He handcrafted sporting goods and raised and trained hunting dogs.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents Fred and Imogene Bible and sister Diane Bible Kennary.
He is survived by his wife Pearl Reneau Bible of Newport; sister Nancy Bible Hall of Morristown; brother-in-law William Kennary of Johnson City; and nieces Lauren Hall of Morristown and Tina Reneau of Sevierville.
Graveside services were held at 1:00 p.m. Monday, January 20, 2020, at Resthaven Memorial Mausoleum with Rev. Glenn Ball officiating. Entombment followed.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alzheimer’s TN, c/o of Alexa Austin, 363 E. Main Street, Newport, TN 37821 or to Celebrate Life Cancer Support Group, c/o Michele Sexton, P.O. Box 263, Newport, TN 37822.
Family and friends may sign the guest register online at www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home
