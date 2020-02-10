Margaret Lorraine “Tater” Doud, 77, passed away at her home in Bulls Gap, TN surrounded by loved ones.
Lorraine is survived by her husband of 58 years, Roger Doud; Daughters & Sons in Law: Karen Doud Spence & David and Pansy Doud Rymer & Jeremy; her grandchildren, Matthew Doud Spence, Christian Doud Rymer, and a special great-nephew, Zachary Cremins; a special niece, Vicki Murr Ridley; Special Granddaughter: Keona Hartman; her sisters, Carolyn Parker and Joann Gass; Sisters in Law: Mary Ann Murr and Rita Ann Murr; Brothers in Law & Sisters in Law: Dave & Willie Pearson, Joe & Bobbie Lonergan; several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.
She is proceeded in death by her mother and father, William and Josie Murr; four brothers, Jimmy Murr, Robert “Jake” Murr, Donald “Rusty” Murr and Carl “Rattler” Murr, one sister, Charlotte Shoffner.
Lorraine was born on Gap Creek, TN on April 16, 1942.
She attended Whitt Elementary and Morristown East High School.
She was a member of Pilot Knob Cumberland Presbyterian Church and loved to sing.
She spent her early career at Princess Theatre and Berkline in Morristown. Lorraine was both a store and restaurant owner and manager later in her career and was known for her strong work ethic.
She enjoyed sewing, fashion, decorating, shopping and a love of cosmetology.
Lorraine was a spark of life and a bundle of energy.
She gave her love wherever she went and lit up the room with her vivacious spirit and unmistakable, unforgettable, contagious laughter.
Lorraine was known for her love of babies and children and her generous spirit of giving was shared with everyone she met.
Her loving heart and soul will be remembered by many.
Rev. Richard Snowden and Jeremy Rymer will officiate services.
The family will receive friends Thursday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Funeral services will be held at Jeffers Funeral Chapel Downtown Thursday at 7 p.m.
The Graveside service will be Friday at 2 p.m. at Pilot Knob Cumberland Presbyterian Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be David Spence, Matthew Spence, Jeremy Rymer, Christian Rymer, Josh Hartman, and K. J. McWhirter.
Honorary pallbearers will be Russell Dickenson and Zachary Cremins. Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home on Friday at 12:30 p.m. to go in procession to the cemetery.
The family would like to extend special gratitude to an extraordinary caregiver and friend, Tracy Hartman and special thanks to Amedisys Hospice for their warmth and care.
