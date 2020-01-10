Elizabeth Lynn Budzinski, age 71 of Newport, passed away Saturday, January 4, 2020.
She was the owner of Elizabeth’s Garden in White Pine.
She was preceded in death by her father and mother John Stensland, Sr. and Claribel Stensland; brother John Stensland, Jr.; and sister Leslie Easton.
She is survived by her son Thaddeus A. Budzinski III of Chicago; daughter Katherine Corrigan of Sevierville; granddaughter Lily Corrigan of Sevierville; sister-in-law Joanne Stensland of Florida; and nieces and nephews Kristine (Miro Saric) Easton, Bill (Brooke) Easton, Paul (Janet) Easton, Jeff (Julie) Stensland, and John Stensland.
She was cremated per her request.
A memorial service will be held at 6:00 p.m. Saturday, January 11, 2020, at Northport Baptist Church, 488 Duncan Street, Newport, Tennessee. A gathering of friends will be from 5:00-6:00 p.m., prior to the memorial service on Saturday.
Family and friends may sign the guest register online at www.manesfuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.
