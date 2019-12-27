Elizabeth Hurst age 77, of Sevierville, passed away Thursday, December 26, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her husband Earl Hurst; daughter, Diane Whaley; parents, Walter and Fannie Dunn; sisters, Blanche Dunn, Sarah Dunn, and Geneva Dunn; and brother, Clarence McAlister.
She is survived by her children, Linda (Larry McAllister) Whaley of Newport, Carmen (Rodney) Breeden of Cosby, and Sondra Hurst (Tommy) of Sevierville; son-in-law, Bruce Whaley of Gatlinburg; grandchildren, Randy (Amanda) Whaley of Newport, Tony Ball of Pittman Center, Brandy Ball of Spokane, Washington, Chad Williams of Cosby, Lacoda Styles of Sevierville; great-grandchildren, David Ball, Emma Whaley, Kaylee Stuart, Elyssa Stuart and Waylon Williams; nephew, James Dunn, niece, Earlene Fancher, nephew Zendell Dunn all of Cosby; great niece, Melissa Gilland of Newport; also other family and friends.
The family will receive friends from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Manes Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Sunday, December 29, 2019 in Manes Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Jerry Campbell officiating.
Burial will follow in the Thomas Cemetery, Sevier County.
Family and friends may sign the guest register on line at: www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.
