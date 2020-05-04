Mrs. Mary Ruth Rice Jones Dyer, age 93, of Lebanon, Tennessee, formerly of Cleveland, Ohio and Parrottsville, Tennessee, went to be with the Lord Monday, May 4, 2020 at Alive Hospice, Nashville, Davidson County, Tennessee, after a short illness.
She was born October 4, 1926 in Newport, Cocke County, Tennessee She was a former member of Forest Hills Baptist Church, Parrottsville, Tennessee and a retiree of U.S. Steel Corporation where she worked more than 30 years as an accountant.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, Ralph “Jack” Jones, Jr. and Earl Dyer, parents Noah Webster Rice and Grace Rowena Allen Rice , three brothers, Charles Rice, Drew Rice and Carroll Rice, five sisters, Belva Rice, Juanita Rice O’Neill, Opal Rice, Ernestine Rice and Theda Rice Sisk Chambless.
She is survived by one beloved son, Donald Lee (Reba) Jones of Lebanon, Tennessee, three grandchildren, Melanie (Tony) Clymer of DeFuniak Springs, Florida, David (Susan) Jones of Colorado Springs, Colorado and Julie Jones of Detroit, Michigan, five great-grandchildren, Kaelyn, Garrett and Evan Clymer of DeFuniak Springs, Florida and Zachary and Dutch Jones of Colorado Springs, Colorado, two brothers-in-law, Jesse Chambless and Clyde McLean and many nieces and nephews.
Giving consideration to the current health concerns for family and friends, please leave condolences to the family on the Costner-Maloy Funeral Home Tribute Wall.
The family will welcome and appreciate visits from friends when all danger of the Coronavirus has passed.
A 1 p.m. graveside service is planned for Thursday, May 7, 2020 at Union Cemetery in Newport, Tennessee with her son Rev. Don Jones and family leading the service.
Family and friends will meet at Union Cemetery at 12:45 p.m. prior to the graveside service.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to Costner-Maloy.
