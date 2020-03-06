Jacob Cody Swann, age 28, of Newport, passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020.
He is survived by his children Canton and Cash Swann, both of Newport, parents Mark and Lisa Swann of Newport, sister Jessa Ball and her husband Cody of Newport, grandmothers Gail (Mimi) Hensley-Rimmer and her husband Dennis Rimmer of Dandridge and Mamaw Sue Swann of Newport; extended family members Randy and Angie Swann of Newport, Travis and Sarah Swann and their son Oliver of Newport, Lauren and T.J. McKinney and their son Silas of Newport, Jennifer and Eric Denton and family of Dandridge, Andrew and Jocelyn Rimmer and family of Strawberry Plains, and Janna and Will Harris and family of Clarksville, and many other family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his granddad Jessie (Kootie) Hensley and PaPaw Herbert Swann.
The family will receive friends from 5:00–7:00 p.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Manes Funeral Home.
Funeral services will follow at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday in the Manes Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Michael Allen and Rev. Randy Swann officiating.
Burial will be at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 8, 2020, in Resthaven Memorial Gardens.
Family and friends may sign the guest register online at www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.
