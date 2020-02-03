Charles Rathbone, age 77, of Newport, passed away Saturday, February 1, 2020 at his home.
Charles Rathbone was an Army veteran who served honorably from 1965-1967, earning a National Defense Service Medal for good conduct as a sharpshooter. He worked for many years in the construction industry in Detroit, where he rose to become the National Supervisor of HH Robertson Construction, managing high-rise construction jobs across the United States.
He returned to Newport in 1995 and where he worked for Mason Realty for 25 years and served his community as a member of the Newport Planning Commission.
He was a long-time member of the Newport Church of Christ.
He was preceded in death by his parents Raymond and Lola Rathbone; brothers Cleophas Rathbone, Tom Dewey Rathbone, Lee Otis Rathbone; sisters Charlene Brown, Vina Cates; Brothers-in-Law Ray Laws, David Brown; and nephew David Brown Jr. He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years Diana Rathbone; sons Shon (Lisa) Rathbone of Frisco, TX, Steven (Yovana) Rathbone of Chicago; sisters Judy Rathbone of Newport, Dora Brown of Newport; Sisters-in-Law Imogene Rathbone of Newport, Judy Ball of Parrotsville; Brothers-in-Law Rick (Teresa) Laws of Newport, Randy Laws of Grassy Fork; grandchildren Cade Rathbone of Frisco, TX, Caitlyn Rathbone of Frisco, TX, Lola Rathbone of Chicago; niece Carolyn Cline of Newport and several other special nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m., Wednesday, February 5, 2020 in Manes Funeral Home Chapel with Tommy Golman officiating.
The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. prior to the funeral service. Burial will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, February 6, 2020 in Union Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Eric Baxter, Jonathan Laws, Dre Owenby, Jeremy Owenby, Dewey Cameron and Mike Sutton.
Family and friends may sign the guest register on line at: www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.
