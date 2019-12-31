H. Ray Gaddis, age 83, of Knoxville, formerly of Newport, passed away on Sunday, December 29, 2019.
He was a member of First United Methodist Church where he was a charter member of the Pilgrimage Class. After a 38-year career as a mechanical engineer, he retired from ORNL in 2000.
He was preceded in death by his parents James H. Gaddis, Sr. and Ida Mae Gaddis; brother James H. Gaddis, Jr.; and infant daughter Donna Sue Gaddis.
He is survived by his wife Dorothy "Dot" Gaddis; son Ray Todd Gaddis, daughter Nikki and son-in-law Chris Brown; grandchildren Callie Nicole Brown and Adalyn Claire "Snake" Brown; sister-in-law Eva Mae Gaddis; and nieces Linda Bible and Karen Inman.
The family will receive friends on Friday, January 3, 2020, from 5:00 - 6:30 p.m. at First United Methodist Church in Knoxville with a funeral service to follow. The interment will be held on Saturday, January 4,2020, at Union Cemetery in Newport, TN at 11:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First United Methodist Church at firstunitedmethodistchurch.org. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com.
