John Howard ‘Johnny’ Burnett, age 82, of Newport, passed away Friday, April 24, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his parents Roy and Anna Ruth Burnett and sister-in-law Marcella Burnett.
He is survived by his brothers Roy ‘Shot’ Burnett and Charles (Sherry) Burnett, nieces Markeita and Stephanie Barnes, and a host of friends.
In consideration of the health and well-being of family and friends, a private graveside service will be held at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. Once restrictions are lifted and public health concerns decrease, contacts or visits from friends will be welcomed.
The family would like to thank everyone for their love and support through this time.
Online condolences may be sent to www.brownfuneralhomenewport.com.
Brown Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of John H. ‘Johnny’ Burnett.
