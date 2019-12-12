J.W. Crumbley, Sr., age 76, of Dandridge, passed away Tuesday, December 10, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his wife Brenda Joyce Crumbley, son J.W. Crumbley, Jr., granddaughter Brenda Crumbley, parents Harry and Nina Crumbley, and brothers Roger Crumbley, Shamrock Crumbley, and Noah Crumbley.
He is survived by his wife Carrie Crumbley, sons James Scott Crumbley and John David Crumbley, daughters Mary Ann Jenkins and Pam Williams, brother Carroll Crumbley, sisters Brenda Price and Christine ‘Teeny’ Price, several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was also a father to many foster children.
The family received friends from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon Wednesday, December 11, 2019, with the funeral services following at 12:00 p.m. in Manes Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Bill Collett officiating.
Burial followed in Stokley’s Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery..
Family and friends may sign the guest register online at www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.