Carolyn Gray Etherton, age 73, of Chestnut Hill, passed away on Monday, March 16, 2020.
She was a member of Bogart’s Chapel United Methodist Church
She retired from the Jefferson County Board of Education where she was a secretary at Dandridge Elementary.
She was a member of the Jefferson County Election Commission and the Jefferson County Farm Bureau Women’s Committee.
She was preceded in death by her parents Ponder and Marjorie Gray, brothers: Eddie, Ponder. Jr, Jackie, Don, Marshall and Buster Gray, and sister Tomasine Gray.
She is survived by her loving husband of 53 years George Etherton, daughter Vickie (Mark) Denton, sons Eric (Heather Jones) Etherton and Jason (Hanna) Etherton, granddaughters Zoie Denton, Averie Etherton and McKenzie Jones; brothers K.L. Gray (Frances) Gray and Willis “Zeke” (Bobbie) Gray, sisters-in-law, Judy Gray, Barbara Gray and Sylvia Gray also several nieces, nephews and other family members.
Graveside funeral Services will be held on Thursday, March 19, 2020, 2:00 p.m. at Resthaven Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Ricky Clowers and Rev. Troy Duncan officiating. Friends may call at their convenience on Thursday, March 19, 2020, between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. at Farrar Funeral Home in Dandridge.
The family has requested that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to Bogart’s Chapel United Methodist Church, 2289 Rainwater Rd, Dandridge, TN 37725.
Arrangements by Farrar Funeral Home, Dandridge.
