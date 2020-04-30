Master Sergeant Frank Williams (Ret), age 78, of LaGrange, GA, passed away Monday, April 27, 2020, at West Georgia Hospice.
Mr. Williams was born January 15, 1942, in Newport, TN to the late Mack Williams and Minnie Hansel Williams.
He attended Parrottsville High School and Walters State Community College in Morristown, TN.
Mr. Williams proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps, where he retired as a Master Sergeant.
He was an avid outdoorsman, who loved to hunt and fish. He enjoyed trips to the Salvation Army, Goodwill, and the Restore, where he was always looking for a bargain.
After his military service, he was employed at the LaGrange Water Treatment Plant for many years.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings Sharon Caton, Elbert Williams, Bobby Williams, and Michael Williams.
Survivors include his loving wife Keiko ‘Kay’ Williams, children Johnny Williams and Cheryl Hampel, grandchildren Mackenzie Barron, Brady Hampel, Justin Williams, and Joshua Williams, siblings Mildred Roach, Cheryl Lane, Joe Williams, and Marty Williams, his best buddy Wayne Macey, his entire Marine Corps family, and several other relatives and friends.
No services are scheduled at this time.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Alzheimer’s Association in memory of Frank Williams.
Those wishing to share a condolence or remembrance with the family may do so by visiting www.shlagrange.com.
Arrangements by Striffler-Hamby Mortuary, 1010 Mooty Bridge Road, LaGrange, GA 30241
