Mary Esther Seay Woody, age 96, of Del Rio, passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020.
She was a member of Piney Grove Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband Ferman Woody, son Billy Ray Woody, parents Enos and Della Seay, and fourteen siblings.
She is survived by her daughter Debra (Sammy) Turner, daughter-in-law Tammie Woody, grandson BJ (Marissa) Woody, great-grandsons Hunter and Abram Woody, sisters-in-law Erdine Ball and Mary Epperson, and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend a special “Thank you” to Smoky Mountain Home Health and Hospice, Jeff Grigsby, Amber Trentham, and Mountain Health Clinic.
A graveside service will be held Saturday, March 21, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. in the Lee Cemetery in Del Rio. Pastor Fred Cagle will be officiating.
Online condolences may be sent to www.brownfuneralhomenewport.com.
Brown Funeral Home is honored to assist the family of Mary E. Woody with cremation arrangements.8
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.