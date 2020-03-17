Tony Layman, age 70, of Newport, went to be with his Lord on Sunday, March 15, 2020.
Tony had a smile and praised God all afternoon. Tony was saved 26 years ago and was a member of Calvary Baptist Tabernacle. Tony witnessed to everyone he talked to.
Tony served in the United States Army.
He was a loving father to Dakota and grandfather to Raiden. Dakota said he was the best dad ever.
Tony was preceded in death by his mother Mildred, father James ‘Chuck,’ sisters Kate and Dean, and brothers Earl, Eugene, and Gary.
He is survived by his son Dakota (Brittnee), sisters Paulette (Sammy), Vondel (Joe), and Wilma, brother Bill (Carolyn), grandson Raiden, granddaughters Caylee, Kenzie, and Kaydence, several nieces and nephews, special friends Jerry, Tim, Gerald, Gwenda, and Brenda, and all at Calvary Baptist Tabernacle.
Special thanks to to the V.A. doctors, nurses, and especially Dr. Taylor, who went above and beyond (The V.A. was wonderful!) and to Smoky Mountain Home Health.
The family will receive friends from 5:00–7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at Calvary Baptist Tabernacle. Funeral services will follow at 7:00 p.m. with Brother Jeff Ledbetter, Preacher Larry Wells, and Preacher Manson Lee officiating.
Family and friends will meet at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Union Cemetery for burial.
Family and friends may sign the guest register online at www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home
