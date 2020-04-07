Beverly Turner, age 63, of Bybee, passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020, at UT Medical Center, Knoxville, TN.
She was a member of Oven Creek United Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by her father Maynard Reese.
She is survived by her husband Danny Turner, mother Grace Reese, son Matthew (Heather) Turner, granddaughter Jordan Harris, grandson Ryan Turner, and other family members and friends.
Private graveside services will be held in the Oven Creek Cemetery with Pastor John Persley and Pastor Mark Barber officiating.
Family and friends may sign the guest register online at www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home
