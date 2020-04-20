Thomas Criswell, age 82, of Knoxville, passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his father Thomas Criswell, mother Louella Mayo, and brother Jerry Wayne Criswell.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years Ella Sue Criswell of Knoxville, son Jeffery Criswell of Knoxville, daughters Barbara Barnes (Bob Wright) of Hartford, and Chanda Bailey (Joey) of Sevierville; grandchildren: Holley Cave, Christopher Huff, Kelley Baron, and Rachael Bailey; great-grandchildren: Camron Huff, Eligh Huff, and Scarlett Baron; and sisters Judy Lavper and Tammy Pafford, both of Munford, TN.
The family will have a private graveside service in the Laws-Green Cemetery.
Family and friends may sign the guest register online at www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.
